The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 9:04 a.m., deputies were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road after someone broke into a storage unit.
• At 10:01 a.m., officers were called to Brawner Street after someone broke into a residence and took money.
• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to Fairview Avenue after someone attempted to break into a shed two nights ago.
• At 4:04 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on the 127 bypass involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of chest pain.
• At 5:25 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 6:19 p.m., firefighters were called to Coolbrook Drive for a possible structure fire. It was a controlled burn.
• At 7:07 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible injury accident on Lucas Lane.
• At 8:14 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road concerning a burglary complaint.
• At 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to an injury accident on Stonehedge after a vehicle hit a tree. The call was transferred to Kentucky State Police.
• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after the caller sold a vehicle, but the buyer will not return the license plate and did not transfer the registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.