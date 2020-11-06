blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 9:04 a.m., deputies were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road after someone broke into a storage unit.

• At 10:01 a.m., officers were called to Brawner Street after someone broke into a residence and took money.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to Fairview Avenue after someone attempted to break into a shed two nights ago.

• At 4:04 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on the 127 bypass involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of chest pain.

• At 5:25 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 6:19 p.m., firefighters were called to Coolbrook Drive for a possible structure fire. It was a controlled burn.

• At 7:07 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible injury accident on Lucas Lane.

• At 8:14 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles. 

• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road concerning a burglary complaint.

• At 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to an injury accident on Stonehedge after a vehicle hit a tree. The call was transferred to Kentucky State Police.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after the caller sold a vehicle, but the buyer will not return the license plate and did not transfer the registration.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription