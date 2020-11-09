The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
• At 8:56 a.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road for a fraud complaint.
• At 9:06 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into an apartment.
• At 10:01 a.m., deputies were called to Coffee Tree Lane concerning a missing person.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an attempted burglary on Weber Court.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a stolen purse.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight Tools, U.S. 127, concerning a theft the previous day.
• At 4:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning smoke coming from a trash can.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road for a missing person juvenile. The child was found a few minutes later.
• At 7:08 p.m., deputies were called to Harp Pike concerning an assault. The caller said a woman pushed him off a porch and took a handgun.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, concerning a woman who left without paying for groceries.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments, Louisville Road, concerning a theft of keys.
Saturday
• At 1:50 a.m., firefighters were called to Douglas Avenue for an investigation after a smoke detector began sounding.
• At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to U.S. 127 concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 11 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a possible burglary.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers and deputies were called to U.S. 127 after a person pulled a knife on the caller.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers were called to Shell, East Main Street., for a vandalism complaint after customers entered and knocked stuff off the counters.
Sunday
• At 6:12 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a missing person. The person later returned home.
• At 6:15 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a person breaking into a vending machine.
• At 6:33 a.m., firefighters were called to Meagher Avenue concerning a large fire in a grill. When firefighters arrived, the fire was out.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a stolen moped.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, King’s Daughters Drive, concerning an assault from the previous night.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning theft after a person who left the store with a cart full of items.
• At 4:21 p.m., deputies were called to Smoot Lane for a shots fired complaint.
• At 6:27 p.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 7:33 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to Bryant-Benson Road for a structure fire. Emergency management was notified and the utilities were disconnected.
• At 9:37 p.m., deputies were called to Bryant-Benson Road for a shots fired complaint.
