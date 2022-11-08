blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:10 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 48-mile marker. A caller reported a semi truck loaded with flour was on its side. The driver was bleeding from the head but otherwise OK. I-64 East was shut down at 4:43 a.m. and reopened at 6:18 a.m.

