The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:28 a.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 6:50 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Tulip Drive. A caller reported a male juvenile wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans did not get on his bus. Deputies determined the child was on the bus and on the way to school at 7:12 a.m.

• At 7:09 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:42 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 7:56 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Best Western on Chenault Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and there was a gun in the vehicle.

• At 8:47 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Berkley Lane. A caller reported a male committed suicide.

• At 10:46 a.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive in reference to a criminal abuse investigation initiated by Child Protective Services.

• At 12:43 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on John Davis Drive.

• At 1:07 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Adams Lane. A caller reported her sister broke into her house by climbing through a window. The caller said her sister had a gun and “threatened to steal her stuff and shoot her.” The caller later advised her sister took off running toward Schofield Lane.

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies were notified of a possibly armed and dangerous person at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported an unlawful weapon on school property.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his Kia Forte and stole a gun.

• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:19 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Benson Valley Road.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Corral Way. A caller reported a package was stolen or lost.

• At 5:03 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.

• At 5:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Ashland Drive. A caller reported a strong smell of what she thinks is a gas leak. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road near Jett Boulevard.

• At 6:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane. A caller reported an accident between a Toyota Highlander and a deer.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone stole her clothes out of the dryer.

• At 10:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported someone was assaulted with a pool cue.

