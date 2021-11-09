The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:28 a.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 6:50 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Tulip Drive. A caller reported a male juvenile wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans did not get on his bus. Deputies determined the child was on the bus and on the way to school at 7:12 a.m.
• At 7:09 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:42 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Best Western on Chenault Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and there was a gun in the vehicle.
• At 8:47 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Berkley Lane. A caller reported a male committed suicide.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers took an assault report on Prince Hall Village Drive in reference to a criminal abuse investigation initiated by Child Protective Services.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on John Davis Drive.
• At 1:07 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Adams Lane. A caller reported her sister broke into her house by climbing through a window. The caller said her sister had a gun and “threatened to steal her stuff and shoot her.” The caller later advised her sister took off running toward Schofield Lane.
• At 1:52 p.m., deputies were notified of a possibly armed and dangerous person at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported an unlawful weapon on school property.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his Kia Forte and stole a gun.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:19 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Benson Valley Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Corral Way. A caller reported a package was stolen or lost.
• At 5:03 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 5:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Ashland Drive. A caller reported a strong smell of what she thinks is a gas leak. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 6:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane. A caller reported an accident between a Toyota Highlander and a deer.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone stole her clothes out of the dryer.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported someone was assaulted with a pool cue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.