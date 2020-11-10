The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:47 a.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Road for a possible burglary at a neighbor’s house.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers were called to Capital Pharmacy and Medical Equipment on East Main Street concerning a theft from a vending machine.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft of money.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to The Halls on University Drive concerning a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street concerning a robbery and theft of money.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to Tanner Court for a shots fired complaint.
• At 11:22 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a stolen phone.
