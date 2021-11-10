blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 4:58 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a door was open and an alarm was going off on a building near Teton Trail. Officers determined there was no one there.

• At 7:08 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:19 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road near Owenton Road. One female was trapped inside and the vehicle was smoking.

• At 10:14 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Miss B’s on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported receiving a check from an account that had been closed.

• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported someone cut off the lock to his building and broke in.

• At 2:32 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on St. Johns Road.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 7:41 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported seeing a drug deal on camera and said the person lives at Days Inn.

