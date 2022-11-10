The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:29 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported an 18-year-old male and a juvenile male left without permission. They were located at 1:40 a.m.
• At 10:31 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Murray Street near East Todd Street.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Pulliam Drive. A caller reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the house across the street.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ivy Avenue. Kentucky State Police passed on an identity theft case to FPD.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers took an assault report at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a male driving a black Nissan coupe knocked him off his motorcycle and threatened him.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A female reported a stolen bike.
• At 5:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:08 p.m., city firefighters responded to a rescue call at the Betty White Center on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported someone was trapped in an elevator. A KSU officer got the student out of the elevator at 6:19 p.m.
• At 6:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 7:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported possible gift card fraud. The caller advised two males left the gift cards in the store but the employee thought they “still somehow used them without leaving the store.”
• At 7:33 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 57-mile marker. A caller reported a two-door car struck a guardrail and caused a chain reaction accident that involved four or five vehicles. One male was bleeding from his forehead.
• At 7:50 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to a possible theft in progress at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a possible female shoplifter.
• At 8:58 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:04 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 9:58 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported two males were fighting and “bumping into cars.”
