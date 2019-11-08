The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
- A suspicious person was reported on Corral Way at 12:29 a.m.
- A fire was reported on West Second Street at 6:54 a.m. The caller said a transformer blew and caught a tree on fire.
- A gas leak was reported on Willowcrest Drive at 8:25 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Owenton Road at 1:27 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Bald Knob Road at 1:29 p.m.
- An assault was reported at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1:59 p.m. The caller said he was assaulted by two neighbors and they vandalized his property.
- A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 3:34 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:41 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Phillips Street at 5:53 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Murray Street at 6:59 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on East Main Street at 7:54 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 8:57 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Willow Street at 9:02 p.m.
- A fire rescue was reported on University Drive at 9:18 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Georgetown Road at 9:39 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Stevenson Drive at 10:32 p.m.