The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Professional Court at 6:03 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on East Main Street at 9:03 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 9:03 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Evergreen Road at 9:38 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 9:53 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 10 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Anderson Road at 11:29 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Marlowe Court at 11:35 a.m.
- Theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:46 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Steele Branch Road at 12:33 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 12:35 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Bald Knob Road at 12:38 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:39 p.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 2:09 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Conway Street at 2:51 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Edgewood Drive at 5:04 p.m.
- Gunshots were reported on East Georgetown Road at 5:19 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Louisville Road at 5:39 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Westover Road at 5:49 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Owenton Road at 6:01 p.m.
- A fire alarm was reported on Sycamore Court at 6:31 p.m.
- A trespassing was reported on Louisville Road at 9:30 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Centennial Avenue at 9:42 p.m.