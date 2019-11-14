The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
- A fire odor/smoke smell was reported on East Main Street at 5:34 a.m. The caller said there was a strong gas smell in the construction area near Kentucky State University.
- A suspicious person was reported on Compton Drive at 11:11 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Broadway Street at 12:18 p.m.
- A fire rescue was reported at 1025 Capital Center Drive at 12:21 p.m. The caller was stuck in an elevator but was rescued by 12:40 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 12:42 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:11 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Richiev Lane at 1:46 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:31 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on Lawrenceburg Road at 3:28 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on East Todd Street at 3:37 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Lewis Ferry Road at 3:57 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on White Cliffs Lane at 4:14 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 East at the River Bridge at 4:22 p.m. According to the call sheet, one person had burns from the airbag.
- A burglary was reported on Harrodswood Road at 4:52 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on University Drive at 9:27 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 10:01 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on University Drive at 11:50 p.m.