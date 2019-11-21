The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Rouse Avenue at 1:25 a.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Cedar Road at 2:33 a.m. A dryer inside a home caught fire.
- A burglary was reported on First Avenue at 3:46 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Indian Gap Road at 8:52 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Union Ridge Road at 11:32 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Harmony Landing Court at 11:54 a.m.
- A theft was reported on East Main Street at 12:31 p.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Bridgeport Road at 2:12 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Lane View Drive at 2:14 p.m. A molding problem caused a fire at Hayashi Telempu, an automotive interior component plant.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:35 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at Jett Boulevard at 2:59 p.m. Two people received minor injuries.
- Fraud was reported on Silvey Street at 3:01 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 4:09 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Versailles Road at 5:02 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Hudson Street at 5:06 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Vandalay Drive at 5:10 p.m.
- An assault was reported on West Second Street at 5:18 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on East Main Street at 5:19 p.m.
- An assault was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 5:40 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:59 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:06 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Evergreen Road at 7:48 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 8 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Leawood Drive at 8:30 p.m. An unattended fire was reported near Peach Apartments.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Reed Drive at 10:51 p.m.