The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- An intoxicated person was reported on Holmes Street at 12:09 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Briar Cliff Street at 1:54 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 2:19 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 5:31 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Sunset Drive at 9:23 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Laffoon Drive at 10:04 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 12:53 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Old Sheep Pen Road at 1:40 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Cedar Road at 1:40 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Chicamauga Drive at 1:54 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Bald Knob Road at 3:05 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. 127 South at 3:11 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Woodland Avenue at 3:26 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Switzer Road at 4:01 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Owenton Avenue at 4:51 p.m.
- A theft was reported at Buffalo Trace at 4:53 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Jones Lane at 7:59 p.m. Someone drove by the caller’s house and shot a gun from a red truck.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 8:08 p.m.
- Fireworks were reported on Marlowe Court at 8:35 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Watson Court at 9:15 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Fair Oaks Lane at 10:16 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Roberts Street at 10:52 p.m.