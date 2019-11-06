The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A missing person was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 12:11 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:30 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on on Leonardwood Drive at 4:45 a.m.
- A fire was reported on Reilly Road at 7:35 a.m. A utility wire behind Marshall’s Diner was smoking after a transformer blew near the restaurant.
- Harassment was reported on Landings Road at 9 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Birchwood Avenue at 9:21 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Georgetown Road at 10:57 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Woodland Avenue at 11:16 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Lebanon Road at 1:17 p.m.
- A theft was reported on McDowell Avenue at 1:29 p.m.
- A theft was reported on McDowell Avenue at 2:51 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 5:01 p.m. on Steadmantown Lane. According to the caller, the crash involved a motorcycle and the driver sustained head injuries.
- Vandalism was reported on Wallace Avenue at 6:06 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Louisville Road at 6:28 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Centennial Avenue at 6:58 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Bamboo Drive at 7:09 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 8:01 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Slick-A-Way Drive at 8:28 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 9:12 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 10:28 p.m.