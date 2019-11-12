The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend and on Monday.
Friday
- A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 12:52 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Schenkel Lane at 1:26 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 2:23 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Quachita Trail at 3:26 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Hanks Lane at 7:19 a.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 8:34 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 10:07 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:27 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Wildwood Place at 10:42 a.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:26 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 11:27 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Holmes Street at 3:38 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Quachita Trail at 4:34 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 5:06 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Quachita Trail at 5:28 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Village Drive at 5:46 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 5:54 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Street at 6:01 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Old Dailey Avenue at 6:04 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 8:06 p.m.
Saturday
- A suspicious person was reported on Pea Ridge Road at midnight.
- A missing person was reported on Harrod Avenue at 12:11 a.m. A parent reported that a 15-year-old did not come home after a football game.
- Trespassing was reported on Hudson Street at 12:36 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Dry Ridge Road at 2:56 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Holmes Street at 7:29 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 10:23 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 10:40 a.m.
- A fire was reported on St. Clair Street at 1:19 p.m. A small grease fire occurred in the kitchen of Trifecta BBQ.
- Trespassing was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:39 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on KY 151 at 4:15 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 4:18 p.m. A man reported his wife missing after she didn't come home from the store three hours after she left home.
- A controlled burn was reported on Evergreen Road at 4:57 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Campbell Street at 6:37 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Leawood Drive at 6:53 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Jones Lane at 7:42 p.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Holmes Street at 8:32 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Cherry Lane at 9:59 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Leawood Drive at 10:08 p.m.
Sunday
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 1:30 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Morgadora Road at 8:31 a.m.
- A fire was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 11:23 a.m. The caller said a neighbor was burning chemicals and a trash bin was on fire. The caller also said smoke could be seen in the hallways.
- Vandalism was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 11:42 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Prince Hall Village at 5:55 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 8:32 p.m.
- An assault was reported on East Main Street at 8:46 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 9:23 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Versailles Road at 9:27 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Lebanon Road at 10:14 p.m.
Monday
- An assault was reported on Sunset Drive at 4:29 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 8:20 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Limestone Drive at 9:22 a.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 10:29 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Rouse Avenue at 1:24 p.m. A car had its windows busted out and the caller received threatening messages from another person.
- A controlled burn was reported on Tracey Lane at 3:59 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Versailles Road at 4:40 p.m
- A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. 127 South at 5:19 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:27 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Woodhill Lane at 7:34 p.m. The caller said it looked like flames were coming from an apartment.
- Vandalism was reported on Murray Street at 8:23 p.m. The caller said it appeared someone had been inside a vacant house owned by the caller.