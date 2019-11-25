The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Aspen Avenue at 1:34 a.m.
- A single-vehicle accident with two injuries was reported on Owenton Road at 6:14 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Louisville Road at 7:38 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Twilight Trail at 8:57 a.m.
- Littering was reported on Owenton Avenue at 9:49 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 11:18 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Redman Drive at 11:29 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Taylor Avenue at 11:35 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 12:24 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Holmes Street.
- Vandalism was reported on Brawner Street at 1:45 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Hudson Street at 3:17 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 4:38 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Wright Street at 7:37 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Letcher Avenue at 10:12 p.m.
Saturday
- A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street at 2:34 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on East Main Street at 5:39 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:58 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported at Franklin Square Shopping Center at 11:26 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Willow Street at 12:01 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Pinnacle Court at 1:33 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 4:13 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Rosewood Lane at 6:07 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Landings Drive at 6:18 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Corral Court at 6:47 p.m.
- A theft was reported on U.S. 127 South at 7:04 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 8:25 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on U.S. 127 South at 10:32 p.m.
Sunday
- A missing person was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 1:37 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Stable Lane at 1:41 a.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Big Eddy Road at 8:56 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Jackson Drive at 10:14 a.m.
- A gas leak was reported on East Main Street at 1:18 p.m. According to the call sheet, Columbia Gas repaired the leak by 2:08 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 6:30 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported near Interstate 64 at 6:56 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hillwood Avenue at 7:17 p.m.
- A vandalism was reported on Marlowe Court at 7:47 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Edgewood Drive at 9:33 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Owenton Avenue at 11:14 p.m.