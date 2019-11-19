The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 4:08 a.m.
- A fire service call was reported on Tuscany Lane at 6:26 a.m. The caller's electric wheelchair was overheating.
- A theft was reported on Compton Drive at 8:20 a.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on East Main Street at 9:19 a.m. A brief investigation revealed the person had a permit for the burn.
- A theft was reported on Langford Avenue at 9:21 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on West Second Street at 10:01 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Taylor Branch Road at 11:31 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:58 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Willow Street at 12:08 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Wright Street at 12:10 p.m. The caller said someone hit a hydrant and the hydrant was lying on the street.
- A controlled burn was reported on Sharon Road at 12:41 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:35 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 2:56 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Bald Knob Road at 4:06 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 4:19 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Willow Street at 4:31 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Brawner Street at 5:47 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Seneca Trail at 6:51 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Fifth Avenue at 6:52 p.m.
- An assault was reported on East Main Street at 10:08 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Brawner Street at 10:10 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Parkside Drive at 11:40 p.m.