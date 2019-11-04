The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Saturday
- Harassment was reported on Meredith Avenue at 12:13 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Henry Street at 12:23 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Woodhill Lane at 2:34 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Greenbriar Lane at 3:38 a.m.
- An assault was reported at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road at 4:44 a.m.
- A fire was reported at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Road at 6:47 a.m. The caller said a smoke smell was coming from a bedroom in the apartment and the fire alarm was going off. No fire was found.
- A controlled burn was reported on Smither Hill Lane at 9:22 a.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Allnutt Drive at 10:44 a.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on East Main Street at 12:16 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Versailles Road at 1:50 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Holmes Street at 3:18 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 4:11 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Holmes Street at 4:55 p.m.
- An assault was reported on West Second Street at 5:55 p.m. The caller said a fight broke out at his residence.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 8:56 p.m. on Versailles Road.
Sunday
- An assault was reported at Steak 'n Shake on Leonardwood Drive at 2:49 a.m. At least one person was stabbed in the restaurant.
- A theft was reported on Pinnacle Court at 5:59 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 8:41 a.m. The caller woke up to find the tires on his or her vehicle had been slashed.
- Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 12:04 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Cline Street at 12:15 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 1:03 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:23 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Arnett Drive at 1:39 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on U.S. 127 South at 2:43 p.m. An oven caught fire, but was the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Holmes Street at 3:44 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Wood Cliff Road at 3:53 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on North Stoney Creek Road at 4 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Holmes Street at 5:38 p.m. Smoke was seen coming out of a home. When firefighters arrived, they discovered it was a male on the porch of his home burning food on the grill.
- A shoplifting was reported at Eastwood Shopping Center at 5:57 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on West Second Street at 6:03 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:29 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Seminole Trail at 10:36 p.m.