The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
A controlled burn was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:26 a.m.
A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:14 a.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 6:31 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Westview Drive at 7:54 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Cardwell Lane at 8:41 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Avenue at 10:33 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Versailles Road at 11:02 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:59 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 1:15 p.m.
- A theft was reported on the East-West Connector Road at 2:39 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Wapping Street at 3:33 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Hillview Court at 4:46 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Entrada Drive 5:31 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Hickory Lane at 5:41 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Royal Parkway at 5:56 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Versailles Road at 6:45 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Georgetown Road at 7:52 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Main Street at 8:03 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 64 at 9:22 p.m. The caller said a trailer hauling grills had smoke coming off of it.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 10:06 p.m.
- Shots fired were reported on East Main Street at 10:34 p.m. The caller heard gunshots near the cemetery.
Saturday
- A theft was reported on Douglas Avenue at 1:40 a.m.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Louisville Road at 4:41 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Meadowbrook Drive at 7:08 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Holt Lane at 7:10 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Fair Oaks Lane at 7:31 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on American Way at 9:35 a.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Jackson Drive at 11:23 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Bradley Street at 11:27 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on West Second Street at 11:35 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on West Second Street at 1:09 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on East Main Street at 1:13 p.m. A vehicle was rear-ended outside Franklin County High School.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 4:41 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Georgetown Road at 5:40 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Duckers Road at 6:07 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 6:23 p.m
- A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 9:41 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 9:49 p.m.
Sunday
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:45 a.m.
- An assault was reported on West State Street at 3:26 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:15 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Blade Avenue at 9:04 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 9:42 a.m.
- A deceased person was reported on Waterford Circle at 9:43 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:37 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Twilight Trail at 10:50 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 10:53 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Compton Drive at 12:48 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:01 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hanly Lane at 3:29 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Clover Drive at 3:31 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 3:48 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 3:55 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:58 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 6:48 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 8:25 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Lebanon Road at 8:38 p.m.