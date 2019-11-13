The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Collins Lane at 6:07 a.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 8:06 a.m. The caller said the breaks on his tractor trailer were on fire and his fire extinguisher was out.
- A controlled burn was reported on Old U.S. 60 at 11:22 a.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Old U.S. 60 at 11:34 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 12:27 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Freedom Drive at 12:52 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Brookfield Drive at 1:02 p.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 2 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Brookfield Drive at 2:01 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:04 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Leawood Drive at 3:55 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 4:41 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Louisville Road at 4:50 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Flat Creek Road at 4:51 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 5:16 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Conway Street at 6:24 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on KY 151 at 6:41 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 6:47 p.m.
- A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 7:21 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 8:33 p.m.