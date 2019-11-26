blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

  • A suspicious person was reported on Old Dailey Avenue at 12:37 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported at Buffalo Trace at 10:26 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Columbia Avenue at 10:40 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Holt Lane at 10:51 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Old Glass Farm Road at 11:33 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 12:18 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:08 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 3:55 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Leestown Road at 4:17 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Limestone Drive at 4:33 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Holmes Street at 5 p.m. A mail van was hit by an unknown vehicle.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:01 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Forest Ridge Drive at 6:45 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Lawrenceburg Road at 7:19 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 8:47 p.m.
  • An assault was reported on Lyons Drive at 10 p.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on Compton Drive at 10:43 p.m. The caller reported a man walking around with a hatchet.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Powhatan Trail at 11:58 p.m.

 

