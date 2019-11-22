The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on U.S. 127 at 6:10 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Laralan Avenue at 8:46 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 9 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 9:05 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 9:09 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Willow Street at 9:11 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Capital Avenue at 10:06 a.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on Michael Boulevard at 10:48 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Crab Orchard Road at 11:10 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 11:27 a.m.
- A theft was reported on West State Street at 11:51 a.m.
- A gas leak was reported on West Main Street at St. Clair Street at 11:54 a.m. First responders did not detect a strong smell of gas, as the caller had described.
- A burglary was reported on Louisville Road at 12:48 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Duncan Road at 1:01 p.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on East Main Street at 2:21 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Swigert Avenue at 4:21 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Ewing Street at 7:17 p.m.