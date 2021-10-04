The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:07 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ute Trail.
• At 7:31 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Country Lane.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile male wearing a gray pullover was missing. The male was found at 11:07 a.m.
• At 12:17 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported a male fired a shot and left on a dirt bike.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 5:51 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone refusing to pay for services. The caller called again three minutes later to advise that the customer paid the $26 bill.
• At 6:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Schenkel Lane.
• At 6:23 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East onramp.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.
• At 6:48 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 6:53 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on I-64.
• At 8:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a phone was stolen and they hadn’t seen it since the night before. The caller also advised that a juvenile could have the phone.
• At 11:25 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 12:03 a.m., deputies were called to a shot fired complaint on Evergreen Road.
• At 12:16 a.m., officers took an assault report on Gayle Street.
• At 1:39 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an assault at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported approximately 10 people were fighting on the back porch of the pub. The caller advised that the bartender told her to call police and that one male “was not moving and possibly knocked out.”
• At 2:25 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported what sounded like gunshots or fireworks.
• At 7:10 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Hanly Lane. A caller reported catching a male trying to enter through a window. The caller said he punched the male in the face and the male tried to attack with a paint scraper then ran to a truck.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Washington Street.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported he was hit in the face and had a knife pulled on him.
• At 1:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole her husband’s license plate. The caller said they didn’t know the plate was stolen until they received a notice from Oklahoma stating that they owed money for a toll.
• At 1:42 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ashland Drive.
• At 3:37 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male wearing a blue Kentucky shirt and driving a white car pulled a gun.
• At 4:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Courchelle Court. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.
• At 6:10 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on South University Drive. A caller reported one person was stuck in an elevator. Kentucky State University personnel were able to free the student five minutes later.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Sea Hero Road.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers took an assault report on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported wanting to press charges from an incident on Sept. 28.
Sunday
• At 12:23 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a vehicle flipped near the 44-mile marker and one person was trapped inside. Shelby County first responders were also notified.
• At 8:10 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen near the Halloween section.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:56 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a license plate was stolen but didn’t know when.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Douglas Avenue.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a juvenile male’s bicycle was stolen. The caller said the bike wasn’t locked or chained just leaning against the building.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported debit card was stolen.
• At 6:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lucas Lane.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male in a black T-shirt, red shorts and flip flops was trying to steal a bike from a back porch.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Willow Street.
