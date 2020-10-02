blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

• At 8:22 a.m., officers responded to a theft on West State Street. A caller reported that someone broke into her vehicle and the door was left open.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive near CVS. A gray Nissan SUV collided with a maroon Mazda, then fled the scene.

• At 11:51 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Jones Lane.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers were called to a fraud complaint on Desha Drive.

• At 1:10 p.m., officers responded to an abuse/neglect complaint on Hillview Court. No additional information was available.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported that someone broke into a storage unit and stole the lock, an Xbox and television. The caller wasn’t sure what else may have been taken.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a theft on John Davis Drive. A female caller reported her purse was stolen at Kohl’s.

• At 4:50 p.m., a caller reported an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.

• At 8:16 p.m., officers were called regarding a missing person on Crown Point Drive. The caller reported his wife was not home and he didn’t know where she was.

• At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a missing person on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported his 10-year-old daughter had run off. She was located about two blocks away.

• At 11:16 p.m., a caller reported a vandalism complaint on Langford Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription