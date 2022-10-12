The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 2:49 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male was trying to get through the back door. Law enforcement was unable to locate anyone in the area.
• At 7:37 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:30 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported that for the second time in three days someone came into an unfinished apartment and “pooped in the toilet.” The caller, who is the property owner, advised the bathroom is not in working order.
• At 12:51 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported rims and other items were stolen and that the lock on the storage unit had been picked.
• At 2:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sullivan Lane. A caller reported an Amazon package was stolen.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported that all the mailboxes in the neighborhood were open.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on West Second Street.
• At 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three teenagers “ruined three aisles’ worth of product” at 4:10 p.m. The caller advised the teens “took shampoo and sprayed it everywhere.”
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported an Amazon delivery driver marked a package as delivered and the caller did not receive it.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers took an assault report on Redbud Lane. A caller reported her husband “hit her in her right eye and stepped on her hand.” The caller also said he “grabbed her by her head and hit her in the head.”
• At 10 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported someone “threw lots of water on brand new flooring” and “used the bathroom on the floor.” The caller advised it was the third time this week that this has happened.
• At 11:56 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on St. Clair Street.
