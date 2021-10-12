blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell Five Star on Versailles Road. An employee reported a female “took alcohol and ran.”

• At 7:27 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 10:34 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Powhatan Trail.

• At 12:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Hibbett Sports on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer tried to use counterfeit money. The caller said the male was still in the store and waiting for police. Officers determined the counterfeit cash was motion picture money.

• At 4:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Arroyo Drive. A caller reported people were coming onto their property at night to steal landscaping rocks.

• At 5:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Jones Lane. A caller reported a hot tub and other items were stolen.

• At 5:52 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West near the 50.5-mile mark. A caller reported a black Mazda had a small fire and smoke coming from it. The right lane of I-64 West was shut down briefly.

• At 8:12 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at ALDI on U.S. 127 South. A shopper reported that a female with gray hair wearing purple leggings and a dark blue sweatshirt was possibly under the influence of drugs and was walking toward a Toyota Camry with car keys. The caller was worried the female was going to drive. The caller advised that the female “kept running into people in the store with her cart” and “tried walking out without paying for her groceries.”

• At 8:41 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Clements Avenue. A caller reported a 48-year-old female was “on drugs and talking about drones following her.” The caller said they wanted to get her into rehab.

• At 9:12 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported smelling natural gas by the area near Bellepoint.

• At 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.

