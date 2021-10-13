blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:34 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:45 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on New Street. A caller reported “windows were broken out.”

• At 7:09 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Centennial Avenue.

• At 7:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hope Drive. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into overnight.

• At 8:22 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the East-West Connector.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Versailles Road.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 3:08 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Conway Street. A caller reported a mentally ill female was last seen 20 minutes ago. She was located at 5:25 p.m.

• At 5:33 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one person with a Mississippi license was detained in the loss prevention office.

