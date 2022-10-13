The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:49 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:57 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Harp Pike.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone stole her money and credit card.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:05 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dan’s Discount Jewlery and Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported items stolen from Devils Hollow Road were found at the pawn shop.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at the Capitol Annex on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a male in a Ford Mustang pulled a gun on him.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:35 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:24 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Chandler Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported two students were stuck in an elevator on the first floor.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person near Wendy’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a 14-year-old female was missing from Lawrenceburg and was possibly in the area.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:38 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road. A caller reported a motorcycle accident. The caller advised the male driver was bleeding from his head.
• At 7:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tracey Court. A caller reported that a person who had two of his chainsaws refused to return them.
• At 9:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.