The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 9:15 a.m., officers were called to Strathmore Lane concerning a theft of money and other items.

• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to Ninevah Road concerning a theft.

• At 1:32 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a man pulled a knife on someone near the Marathon.

• At 2:44 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a theft.

• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a theft of necklaces.

• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning a scam involving $600.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Harrod Avenue concerning a possible theft from the caller’s bank account.

• At 7:06 p.m., officers were called to Highlands Drive concerning a possible burglary.

• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after someone broke into a residence and stole two cartons of cigarettes.

