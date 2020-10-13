The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 9:15 a.m., officers were called to Strathmore Lane concerning a theft of money and other items.
• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to Ninevah Road concerning a theft.
• At 1:32 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a man pulled a knife on someone near the Marathon.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a theft.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a theft of necklaces.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning a scam involving $600.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Harrod Avenue concerning a possible theft from the caller’s bank account.
• At 7:06 p.m., officers were called to Highlands Drive concerning a possible burglary.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after someone broke into a residence and stole two cartons of cigarettes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.