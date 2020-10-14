blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

• At 8:04 a.m., officers responded to a theft on East Second Street. The caller said a Remington shotgun had been stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:03 a.m., a theft was reported at the police station on West Second Street. A female caller said someone stole items from her yard.

• At 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on Union Ridge Road. A mortgage company called to report that a person who had been evicted from the property was at the residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Louisville Road. A female caller reported hearing someone in her basement. She and her son vacated the residence. Police cleared the home and nothing was out of place.

• At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Leawood Drive.

• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Versailles Road.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General on Versailles Road. The caller said a male in a black jacket and jeans “took a trash bag full of items and went out the back door.”

• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident without injuries on Louisville Road.

• At 5:36 p.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred overnight on Crosshill Drive. The caller said a 2019 blue Chevy Sonic was struck at Walmart.

• At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on East Main Street.

• At 8:09 p.m., a caller reported shots fired on Wilson Street. The caller said someone was shooting a firearm behind a residence.

• At 8:12 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Wilson Street.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road for a missing person.

