The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 3:33 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at the Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported a male trying to bail someone out smelled strongly like marijuana.
• At 5:06 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:30 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 7:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkelwood Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 7:34 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road. A caller reported a window was busted out of a Toyota SUV overnight.
• At 8:07 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported several vehicles were broken into overnight.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at the state medical examiner’s office on Sower Boulevard. A caller reported items were stolen from a wallet.
• At 8:25 a.m., officers took a theft report at HMB Professional Engineers Inc. on H M B Circle. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and several thousand dollars’ worth of tools were stolen.
• At 8:34 a.m., deputies were called to an abuse complaint on Buffalo Trail.
• At 8:39 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported someone “went through” an unlocked vehicle overnight.
• At 8:45 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Murrell Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Sulphur Lick Road.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Sonoma Drive. A caller reported a package was delivered and someone else signed for it.
• At 10:46 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Harp Pike. A caller reported wood was stolen.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers took a theft report at C&M Tire and Brake on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone did not pay for $3,200 worth of service.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:56 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 12:40 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Imperial Avenue. A caller reported a 65-year-old female fell and hit her head overnight.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Pradero Drive. A caller reported a male neighbor “attempted to gain entry” and slashed her tires with a knife. The caller advised she had video of the incident.
• At 2:49 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on University Drive.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a truck struck a child across from Franklin County High School. The child sustained a couple of scratches.
• At 5:10 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Allen Way.
• At 5:28 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Duckers Road. A caller reported someone tried to break into a building.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue.
• At 7:29 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male took household items. The caller advised the male “lives in the woods and does this all the time to others in the complex.”
• At 10:07 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
