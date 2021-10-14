blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:53 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Comanche Trail.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:05 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Old Sheep Pen Road.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Allen Way.

• At 2:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Robert M. Green Boulevard. A caller reported a purse was stolen the night before. The caller said there was video footage of the theft.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Leestown Road. A caller reported the windshield of a 2019 Chevy Malibu was “busted out.”

• At 2:56 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on St. Charles Street. A caller reported a stove was on fire and there was “a lot of smoke.”

• At 3:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:30 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Isaac Shelby Circle West.

• At 3:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Locust Hill. A caller reported being scammed.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers and deputies took a burglary report on Schenkelwood Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and stole a gun. The caller said she “thinks he got in from a window unit.”

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 4:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Blueridge Drive. A caller reported her gun was stolen.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 7:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkelwood Drive. The caller from a previous call reported her ex-boyfriend also stole her spare key.

• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

