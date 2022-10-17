The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:48 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 8:58 a.m., EMS responded to a trauma call at Elkhorn Elementary School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported an 11-year-old girl fell, sprained her knee and was unable to walk.
• At 10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:25 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Indian Gap Road.
• At 12:50 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Twin Pines Lane. A caller reported a firearm had been stolen.
• At 1:24 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Freedom Drive.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Highland Parkway. A caller reported being scammed out of money.
• At 3:35 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Mills Lane.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sweetberry Lane near Donalynn Drive.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a cellphone stolen from a backpack was tracking to Ridgeview Apartments. The phone was returned.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Langford Avenue.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:09 p.m., county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near KY 151.
• At 6:19 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Ringo Avenue near Versailles Road.
• At 7:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Cliffside Drive.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Polsgrove Street.
• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
Saturday
• At 1:19 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Lyons Drive.
• At 8:41 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:01 a.m., officers took a sexual offense complaint at McCullin Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive.
• At 10:36 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a card was stolen.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female attempted to pass a fake $100 bill.
• At 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Franklin Center for Innovation on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone used a fake $100 bill.
• At 4:18 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Snavely Road.
• At 5:19 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Spruce Drive.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 6:26 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:37 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Snavely Road.
• At 6:40 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:51 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lyons Drive.
• At 11:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:48 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire, EMS and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Sunday
• At 2:01 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a person was run over by a vehicle near Gigi’s Kitchen.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious backpack on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported a suspicious backpack was found in her yard.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Washington Street near West Main Street.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two males were fighting. The caller later advised they were no longer fighting.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Quachita Trail.
• At 4:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at the William Exum Center on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Combs Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported he lost his wallet and a female used his card at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers, deputies and city firefighters were notified of a sexual offense complaint on Meadowbrook Drive.
• At 6:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 7:35 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male in a black Chevy S10 had a gun. The caller said the male advised he was “going to come out and kill everyone.”
• At 8:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Glenns Creek Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported her 14-year-old daughter was attacking her.
• At 10:21 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64 West.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident near the 48-mile marker. Two patients were checked out.
