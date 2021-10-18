The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Thursday through Sunday:
Thursday
• At 12:13 a.m., officers were called to a theft on East Main Street. A caller reported a male who sold him a truck took the truck back and left towards Holmes Street.
• At 6:47 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• 9:41 a.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Spruce Drive.
• At 10:19 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a car and a truck. A female in the car was possibly injured.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Ridgeview Drive near Cedar Ridge Road.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 2:23 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Carla Court.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Old Dailey Avenue.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a male “walked out with a cart full of items” without paying.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Colonial Trace. A caller reported hearing two or three gunshots possibly from a rifle.
• At 8:06 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Cody Pass. A caller reported his neighbor was in jail and he looked in the window and saw “there was stuff thrown around” his residence. Officers advised a search warrant was served at the location.
• At 8:37 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Briar Cliff Street. A landlord reported someone had been breaking into the basement of a residence.
• At 10:04 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Willow Street.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.
Friday
• At 12:58 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 6:57 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:36 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Switzer Road. A caller reported her nephew stole money from an account, a gun and furniture.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:56 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Democratic Drive.
• At 11:08 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road. A caller reported a car went under a pickup truck and the truck was smoking.
• At 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to an assault on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported an employee was “getting physical” because they won’t pay him a week early.
• At 11:57 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sunset Drive near Versailles Road.
• At 11:57 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Schofield Lane. A caller reported a female, who she doesn’t know, walked into her house and then left.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into a storage shed overnight and stole an Apple iPhone, $4,000 in cash and a $10,000 TV.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Champion Court. A caller reported a juvenile was last seen at 7:50 a.m. He was later found at his girlfriend’s grandparents’ house.
• At 4:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported someone stole the muffler off her car while it was broke down on the side of U.S. 127.
• At 4:53 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a truck ran through a guardrail. Kentucky State Police were also on scene.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Third Street.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 9:01 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to smoke smell on Harrodswood Road.
• At 11:03 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Brawner Street. A female reported her ex-boyfriend was kicking a door and throwing things at windows. The male was detained on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 11:25 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Donalynn Drive.
Saturday
• At 3:02 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive near the East-West Connector.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Kingsway Drive. A caller reported hearing “a big boom outside.” Officers determined everything was OK.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Street. A caller reported “people have been breaking into a donation box and taking things out of it.”
• At 11:14 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue on Hanna Place. A caller reported a male was stuck in an elevator. He was out two minutes later.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 2:02 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 2:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:26 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:52 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a rescue on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a boat was sinking. The boat was unoccupied and taken back to a boat ramp.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported “a male came into his room, grabbed his wallet, took his credit card and left.”
• At 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported someone stole her credit card.
• At 7:02 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Switzer Road.
• At 9:13 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired complaint on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported hearing one shot followed by a motorcycle revving its engine.
Sunday
• At 9:37 a.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. A caller reported someone tried to break in overnight and broke the chain off the door.
• At 10:04 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Chenault Road. A caller reported one vehicle had flipped.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported that he didn’t receive $20 back from a self-check machine.
• At 12:52 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hanly Lane.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Leawood Square. A caller reported a female was supposed to return from a trip to Florida on Friday.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Entrada Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone tried to steal a truck on the property.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Leawood Drive. A caller reported the people in the apartment below her were “fighting over meth.”
• At 6:45 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Ford SUV and a Kia sedan. One male was bleeding from the wrist, but all occupants declined EMS.
• At 7:27 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:49 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible explosion on Union Ridge Road. Deputies said nothing was found.
• At 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:57 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Gayle Street. A caller reported he thought there might be a natural gas leak because he feels dizzy. He told dispatch that he turned on the heat for the first time and it sounded and smelled funny.
