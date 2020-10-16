The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 3:36 a.m., officers were called to Briar Cliff Street concerning a stolen checkbook.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a possible sexual offense which occurred in the summer.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to Kats Food Mart, on East Main Street, concerning an assault.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Collins Street concerning a theft of tools after someone entered a residence by prying a window open.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Duncan Road involving two vehicles. One patient was complaining of a headache.
• At 11:51 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning the theft of a handgun and a fire pit.
• At 4:12 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault. The caller said his brother pulled a knife on him.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a burglary at a neighbor’s house.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning an assault at a neighbor’s residence.
• At 7 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, on Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning the theft of a pressure washer from a trailer.
• At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning an assault.
