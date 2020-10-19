The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:25 a.m., officers were called to the old Peaks Mill School, on Peaks Mill Road, after a man pulled a gun on the caller and threatened to shoot him.
• At 4:02 a.m., officers were called to Donalynn Drive concerning a fight and assault involving a number of people near an apartment complex.
• At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road for a possible burglary. The caller said someone was looking in the windows of his residence.
• At 6:36 a.m., officers were called to Speedway, on U.S. 127, concerning a theft.
• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Capital Avenue concerning a theft of a key lockbox.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers were called to Camp Pleasant Road concerning an attempted burglary after boards covering a basement window were moved.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel, on Wilkinson Boulevard, after a person paid for a phone, but it is unusable.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree, on U.S. 127, concerning a theft of a phone.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to State Street concerning a theft of televisions by a known person.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to Hillway Lane concerning a theft of knives and a television.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a person possibly shooting toward the apartments.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Stable Lane concerning the theft of a shed. The shed was empty.
• At 7:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Woodside Park Apartments, on Louisville Road, for a possible structure fire. The fire was in an air conditioning unit.
• At 9:09 p.m., officers were called to Allen Way concerning a theft of property from a hotel room
Saturday
• At 12:13 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a lost wallet.
• At 2:14 a.m. officers were called to Johnson Avenue concerning an assault between family members.
• At 7:19 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a camper and took money.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to Adams Lane concerning a previous theft of handguns.
• At 7:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, on Duckers Road, for a possible structure fire. It was a controlled burn at a campground.
• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to Beef O’Brady’s, on West Ridge Drive, concerning a theft from an employee’s vehicle. A credit and debit card were missing.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft of money the previous night.
Sunday
• At 7:23 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street after someone broke a door at a residence and took a number of items.
• At 7:46 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a theft from an apartment. Items taken included a computer, PlayStation, purse, shoes, tools and clothes.
• At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Drive for a burglary.
• At 10:04 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, on Kings Daughters Drive, concerning a patient with a knife and drugs in his possession. The patient reportedly took heroin in the bathroom.
• At 4:23 p.m., officers were called to Fannin Court after someone broke into a basement.
• At 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Briarwood Lane for an investigation. Neighbors were using a fire pit.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a theft.
• At 9:11 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft of money.
