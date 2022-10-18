The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:12 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Coffee Tree Road.
• At 12:55 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male stole multiple items from her sister’s property.
• At 6:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:55 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:04 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Langford Avenue. A caller reported someone threatened to stab him.
• At 10:29 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rouse Avenue.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bell Lane.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Arroyo Drive. A caller reported a 19-year-old male left before 3 a.m. The caller advised the male did not take his car or cellphone but took money out of the bank and left a note saying he was leaving.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:29 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Snavely Road.
• At 2:38 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a trauma call on Debbie Drive. A caller reported an 86-year-old male was found on the floor.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male was inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant.
• At 3:55 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on John Davis Drive.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male with a small child left without paying for a cartful of items. The caller advised the male was driving a gold 1990s Honda Civic.
• At 6:09 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers took an assault report on Blueridge Drive. A caller reported her daughter was in a fight at Western Hills High School that morning and she wanted to file a report.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported several males knocked on the next door neighbor’s door and then fired a gun four or five times. The caller advised one male got in a black Chevy Malibu or Cruz and left. An officer noted that a window was shot out of an apartment unit and found shell casings. No victims were located.
