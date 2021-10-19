blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:34 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:12 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male customer was “picking up receipts off the ground and trying to return items that are on the receipt.” The caller said the store wouldn’t let him return the item so he walked out with it.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers took an assault report on Tierra Linda Drive.

• At 11:47 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Forest Ridge Drive. A caller from Lafayette, Indiana, reported his firearm was stolen while he was visiting his brother in Frankfort. He said he didn’t realize it was missing until he got home.

• At 12:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridge Road.

• At 3:25 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported three males were fighting.

• At 3:57 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Indian Gap Road.

• At 4:05 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Georgetown Road.

• At 5:55 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 7:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road near Jones Lane.

• At 7:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Missouri Avenue.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Myrtle Avenue.

• At 9 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Comanche Trail. A caller reported a white truck struck a small sedan and the male driver of the truck was “stumbling around” and “trying to leave.”

• At 10:20 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Gayle Street. A caller reported a gas leak and said everyone was evacuated, but sleepy. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 10:57 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire on Covered Bridge Lane. A caller reported her neighbor’s house was “fully engulfed” with “visible flames.”

• At 11:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Highland Parkway.

