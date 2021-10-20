blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:17 a.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle and slashed its tires.

• At 8:49 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Rav4 and a sportscar. A 53-year-old female complained of head pain but declined transportation to the hospital. Deputies stated both vehicles suffered minor damage.

• At 8:55 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:01 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak at Dolly Graham Park on River Street. A caller reported that workers replacing the sidewalk hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 10:05 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported the back window of his truck was broken and $600-800 in cash was stolen.

• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 11:32 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Simplistic Bride on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported her son has a key to the business and let two people spend the night and they stole “a bunch of things.” The caller said it happened between Saturday afternoon and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

• At 11:49 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 12:02 p.m., officers were notified of a missing juvenile on Willow Street.

• At 12:10 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kay Jewelers on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a ring was stolen Friday and wanted an officer to look at the video footage to file a report.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:21 p.m., county firefighters, EMS and the coroner were called to deceased person on Wash Road. A caller reported a 55-year-old male with health issues was deceased.

• At 2:51 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Meadow Glen.

• At 7:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road near Leestown Road.

• At 8:10 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a BMW and a Chevy Malibu. One female complained of a broken arm.

• At 8:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Juniper Drive.

• At 8:33 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Murrell Street.

• At 9:23 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

