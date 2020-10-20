The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 12:12 a.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road after two people wearing masks entered a residence by kicking in the front door. The caller said he pursued them halfway down the stairs before they went outside.
• At 7:20 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive after someone broke into a residence.
• At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after someone broke into a camper at a self-storage facility. Several items appeared to be missing.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Flat Creek Road. A vehicle went over an embankment.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a sexual abuse complaint. The alleged incident occurred in 2019.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a theft of services complaint.
• At 6:09 p.m., firefighters were called to the East-West Connector for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters found a transient camp behind the water tower. The fire was in an approved fire pit.
• At 6:33 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, on East Main Street, after someone picked up the caller’s prescription.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers were called to Memorial Baptist Church, on Holmes Street, for a sexual offense and harassment complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.