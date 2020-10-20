blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:12 a.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road after two people wearing masks entered a residence by kicking in the front door. The caller said he pursued them halfway down the stairs before they went outside.

• At 7:20 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive after someone broke into a residence.

• At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after someone broke into a camper at a self-storage facility. Several items appeared to be missing.

• At 11:05 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Flat Creek Road. A vehicle went over an embankment.

• At 1:42 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.

• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a sexual abuse complaint. The alleged incident occurred in 2019.

• At 5:12 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a theft of services complaint.

• At 6:09 p.m., firefighters were called to the East-West Connector for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters found a transient camp behind the water tower. The fire was in an approved fire pit.

• At 6:33 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, on East Main Street, after someone picked up the caller’s prescription.

• At 7:36 p.m., officers were called to Memorial Baptist Church, on Holmes Street, for a sexual offense and harassment complaint.

