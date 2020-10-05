The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
• At 7:52 a.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road concerning images of child pornography found on a phone.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a theft.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning a double sink stolen from behind a residence.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a report of a road rage incident on Interstate 64. A man driving a truck reportedly showed a gun to the caller.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard for an accident involving an overturned vehicle.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to the Wesbanco office on Lawrenceburg Road concerning fake checks.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 concerning a theft of cash and a debit card from a vehicle.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Bondurant Middle School concerning a theft.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:41 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police department.
• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning the theft of a bag of clean clothes.
Saturday
• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to Cedar Drive concerning a stolen package.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Cattleman’s Roadhouse on Jett Boulevard concerning an assault.
• At 10:12 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Cardwell Lane involving a motorcycle.
• At 10:53 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Cedar Road.
Sunday
• At 9:05 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a theft of medication.
• At 10:26 a.m., officers were called to Aldi grocery store on U.S. 127 concerning a theft of tools.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to a road rage incident on Interstate 64.
• At 1 p.m., officers were called to Mt. Zion Road concerning a theft of hemp from a field.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a person who pulled a gun on the caller.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers were called to Riverbend BP, Devils Hollow Access Road, regarding shots fired.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane regarding a possible scam.
• At 6:31 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court concerning a person in the parking lot pointing a gun at other people.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning an assault after the caller’s son was hit in the face with a football.
