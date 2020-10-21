The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:23 p.m., firefighters were called to McDonald’s, on Limestone Drive, for a fire in the kitchen. The fire was in the vent hood and was extinguished.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Court concerning a theft of medication.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a person opening an account in the caller’s name.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning the theft of a package containing a cell phone.
• At 3:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Ollie’s, on Limestone Drive, concerning sparks coming from a utility pole.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a man chasing another man with a gun.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an assault which occurred two days earlier.
• At 8:12 p.m., firefighters were called to Fairview venue for a possible illegal fire. A fire was extinguished.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage concerning a person trying to break into vehicles.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning an attempted sexual assault.
