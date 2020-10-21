blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:23 p.m., firefighters were called to McDonald’s, on Limestone Drive, for a fire in the kitchen. The fire was in the vent hood and was extinguished. 

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Court concerning a theft of medication.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a person opening an account in the caller’s name.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.

• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning the theft of a package containing a cell phone.

• At 3:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Ollie’s, on Limestone Drive, concerning sparks coming from a utility pole. 

• At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a man chasing another man with a gun. 

• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an assault which occurred two days earlier.

• At 8:12 p.m., firefighters were called to Fairview venue for a possible illegal fire. A fire was extinguished.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage concerning a person trying to break into vehicles.

• At 10:23 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning an attempted sexual assault. 

