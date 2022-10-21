The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 6 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire, EMS, a constable and the coroner were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker semi truck and an SUV. The caller advised the SUV and its driver were trapped beneath the semi. One female was transported to the hospital and the road was shut down while accident reconstructionists investigated. The female driver later died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office. The road reopened at 9:07 a.m.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 10 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street. A female reported she was “jumped” behind CVS a few days before.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Freedom Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his residence and stole belongings.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elm Drive. A caller reported two male teens stole packages off his porch approximately an hour before.
• At 6:01 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Georgetown Road. A UPS driver reported he was assaulted by a resident. He advised he was backing into a driveway when he hit a tree branch. He said a female walked up to the passenger’s side of his vehicle and accused him of killing half the tree. He also advised that a male approached the driver’s side of his truck, ripped the door open and spit on him and smacked his head.
• At 6:41 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Marlowe Court.
