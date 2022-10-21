blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire, EMS, a constable and the coroner were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a tanker semi truck and an SUV. The caller advised the SUV and its driver were trapped beneath the semi. One female was transported to the hospital and the road was shut down while accident reconstructionists investigated. The female driver later died at the hospital, according to the coroner’s office. The road reopened at 9:07 a.m.

