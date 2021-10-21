blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 4:57 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:11 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 East onramp. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy and a Dodge truck. A female complained of shoulder pain but EMS was declined. Deputies reported both vehicles were drivable.

• At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 11:07 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane.

• At 12:21 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at an apartment complex on Louisville Road. A caller reported smoke coming from the windows. Firefighters determined the source was burnt food on a stove.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported a male was breaking into a vehicle. The caller said the male was in the trunk. An officer arrested the male and transported him to the Franklin County Regional Jail.

• At 2:58 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Apple Way.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Stephen Road.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cortez Court. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her car. She said there is video footage of him popping the trunk and taking items out.

• At 4:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a door was left unlocked and a knife and scissors were missing. The caller said she “believes her sister is going to do something bad and try to blame her.”

• At 8:46 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported she just came home and found her windshield had been shot with a BB gun.

