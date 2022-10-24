The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:24 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Noel Avenue. A caller reported the windshield of their vehicle was busted overnight.
• At 7:56 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported her vehicle was leaking oil and said she thinks someone did this to her vehicle since it was brand new.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Tupelo Trail.
• At 1:11 p.m., deputies took an abuse complaint at Hearn Elementary School on Copperleaf Boulevard.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a burglary on Grant Street. A caller reported people broke into a condemned residence and had a fire going in a fire pit in the backyard.
• At 2:47 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near East Main Street.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from a 2023 Kia Forte.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported someone tried to use a stolen debit card in Lawrenceburg.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Winthrop Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone tried to get into their apartment last night and removed a screw from a window.
• At 7:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 10:07 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone was firing a gun on the farm behind the trailer park. Deputies made contact with those shooting on Redding Drive.
• At 10:23 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Thomas Street.
• At 10:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Saturday
• At 1:41 a.m., officers took an assault report on Holmes Street. A caller reported his brother “went crazy and attacked” him and his girlfriend.
• At 6:39 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:59 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:21 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Manley-Leestown Road.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Major Street.
• At 11:34 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane.
• At 1:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Stewart Home & School on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported her keys were either lost or mislaid. They were located at her gym.
• At 3:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported someone stole money from them about two hours ago.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 4:56 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Devane Lane. A caller reported a 51-year-old male was deceased.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Thornhill Bypass. A caller reported someone threw a rock and hit a truck.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Powhatan Trail near Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a male with a stick was fighting.
• At 6:26 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report on Adair Street. A caller reported “a male wearing a wig came in her home yesterday and took her phone.” The caller advised “now the male won’t give it back.”
• At 7:20 p.m., city and county fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Greenway Boulevard near Chenault Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between two SUVs. One male was bleeding from his face.
Sunday
• At 2:32 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on College Park Drive. A caller reported a juvenile female had run away and was last seen around 10 p.m. the night before. The caller advised the juvenile had done this several times before.
• At 4:47 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported hearing someone trying to “pick her locks.” She advised one or possibly more than one person was “going back and forth from the front and back doors.” At 4:51 a.m., the caller reported that the people had left.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Majority Court.
• At 11:34 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one female sustained injuries.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street. A caller reported the “police just brought his son back an hour ago and he left again.”
• At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 2:21 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Oakmont Lane.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Winston Avenue. A caller reported his dog got out and his neighbor said she was going to shoot him and showed him a pistol.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Sunset Drive.
• At 6:45 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lucas Lane.
• At 7:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hickory Drive.
• At 9:42 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
