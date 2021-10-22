blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 4:45 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported her vehicle was stolen and she needed to go to the hospital. The caller advised she was having difficulty breathing.

• At 6:18 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 7:42 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road. A caller reported a small cargo trailer was stolen.

• At 11:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Creation Kingdom Daycare on Fido Court. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen off a daycare bus.

• At 11:55 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Harrodsburg Lane.

• At noon, officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Lago Drive. A caller reported a camper in the backyard was on fire.

• At 2:23 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rouse Avenue.

• At 5:53 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Burlington Lane near Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported a female’s vehicle broke down behind the gas station. The caller said “someone came to help the female, but stole her keys instead.”

• At 7:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Polsgrove Street.

• At 7:56 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near the 55-mile marker. A caller reported a multiple-car accident and said a semi went off the left side of the roadway. I-64 East was closed until 8:46 p.m.

