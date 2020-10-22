blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 12:26 a.m., officers were called to Ann Street concerning a possible burglary. The caller said she returned home and all the lights were on.

• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to East Third Street for a burglary complaint.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 5:24 p.m., officers were called to Capital Restoration, on West Second Street, concerning the theft of a wallet and gun safe from a vehicle.

• At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident in front of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on River Bend Road. Two vehicles were involved.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a missing person. He later returned home.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to West Third Street for a shots fired complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription