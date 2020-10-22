The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 12:26 a.m., officers were called to Ann Street concerning a possible burglary. The caller said she returned home and all the lights were on.
• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to East Third Street for a burglary complaint.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers were called to Capital Restoration, on West Second Street, concerning the theft of a wallet and gun safe from a vehicle.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident in front of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on River Bend Road. Two vehicles were involved.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a missing person. He later returned home.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to West Third Street for a shots fired complaint.
