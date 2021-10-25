blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cougar Lane.

• At 10:21 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Vandalay Drive.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Compton Drive. A caller reported seeing black smoke and said residents were being evacuated. It was determined to be an oven fire and was extinguished five minutes later.

• At 4:25 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire were notified of a missing person on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported a resident from a group home for juveniles reportedly walked out. He was located at 5:06 p.m.

• At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 7:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bolero Way.

• At 11:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

Saturday

• At 12:32 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Lily Street. A caller reported hearing at least six shots.

• At 2:37 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.

• At 5:12 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 8:28 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported smelling a gas leak. He said his house doesn’t take gas but others do. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 12:55 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported six people were involved. One person was complaining of chest pain. A second caller said one female was hit with an airbag but was up and walking around.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported her license was stolen.

• At 5:32 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Colonial Trace. A caller reported smelling gas as they were leaving the area. Columbia Gas advised it was not an emergency and would be fixed in a few days.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Wilkinson Street.

• At 6:54 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cardinal Avenue.

• At 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Thornhill Bypass.

• At 11:24 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:27 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.

Sunday

• At 12:33 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Langford Avenue. A caller reported hearing several shots in the area of East Main Street.

• At 4:10 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 8:03 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on John Davis Drive.

• At 8:38 a.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into overnight. The caller said the glovebox and center console was also broken into.

• At 9:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported multiple vehicles were broken into overnight. The caller also said two sets of keys were stolen and it appeared as though someone tried to break into a storage building as well.

• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on College Park Drive. A caller reported being locked out of a residence by his mother who has dementia. The caller said his mother stole from him and changed the locks.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported damage to property.

• At 11:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.

• At 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane near Stillhouse Hollow Road.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.

• At 3 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported “her ex-boyfriend kicked her out of the car and stole her wallet and clothes.”

• At 9:15 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 10:44 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Briarwood Lane. A caller reported a male in a black shirt and blue jeans was walking around with an AR-15 and banging on doors of an apartment complex. The caller said the male went into the woods behind the apartment and shined a green laser through his window before turning it off.

