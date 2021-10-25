The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:15 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cougar Lane.
• At 10:21 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Vandalay Drive.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Compton Drive. A caller reported seeing black smoke and said residents were being evacuated. It was determined to be an oven fire and was extinguished five minutes later.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire were notified of a missing person on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported a resident from a group home for juveniles reportedly walked out. He was located at 5:06 p.m.
• At 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bolero Way.
• At 11:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Saturday
• At 12:32 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Lily Street. A caller reported hearing at least six shots.
• At 2:37 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 5:12 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 8:28 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported smelling a gas leak. He said his house doesn’t take gas but others do. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 12:55 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported six people were involved. One person was complaining of chest pain. A second caller said one female was hit with an airbag but was up and walking around.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported her license was stolen.
• At 5:32 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Colonial Trace. A caller reported smelling gas as they were leaving the area. Columbia Gas advised it was not an emergency and would be fixed in a few days.
• At 6:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Wilkinson Street.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cardinal Avenue.
• At 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Thornhill Bypass.
• At 11:24 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:27 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.
Sunday
• At 12:33 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Langford Avenue. A caller reported hearing several shots in the area of East Main Street.
• At 4:10 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:03 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on John Davis Drive.
• At 8:38 a.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into overnight. The caller said the glovebox and center console was also broken into.
• At 9:05 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported multiple vehicles were broken into overnight. The caller also said two sets of keys were stolen and it appeared as though someone tried to break into a storage building as well.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on College Park Drive. A caller reported being locked out of a residence by his mother who has dementia. The caller said his mother stole from him and changed the locks.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported damage to property.
• At 11:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane near Stillhouse Hollow Road.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.
• At 3 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported “her ex-boyfriend kicked her out of the car and stole her wallet and clothes.”
• At 9:15 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 10:44 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Briarwood Lane. A caller reported a male in a black shirt and blue jeans was walking around with an AR-15 and banging on doors of an apartment complex. The caller said the male went into the woods behind the apartment and shined a green laser through his window before turning it off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.