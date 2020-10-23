The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 8:49 a.m., officers were called to Northwood Road after someone broke into a vehicle and stole items.
• At 9:52 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive after someone broke a garage window.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a burglary.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Recycling, on Duncan Road, after a child stole a part from a forklift.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning stolen credit and debit cards.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to Ravenwood Drive after someone broke into a garage and stole items.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Oxford Place concerning a theft of checks, which were used in Lawrenceburg.
• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning an assault at Hilltop Market.
• At 8:49 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone tried to break into an apartment.
