The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 8:49 a.m., officers were called to Northwood Road after someone broke into a vehicle and stole items.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive after someone broke a garage window.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Road concerning a burglary.

• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road for a shots fired complaint.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Recycling, on Duncan Road, after a child stole a part from a forklift.

• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning stolen credit and debit cards.

• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to Ravenwood Drive after someone broke into a garage and stole items.

• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Oxford Place concerning a theft of checks, which were used in Lawrenceburg.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning an assault at Hilltop Market.

• At 8:49 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone tried to break into an apartment.

