The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:30 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive for a report of shots fired.
• At 5:52 a.m., officers were called to Stevenson Drive concerning an assault.
• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive after the caller found a bullet hole in a door and ceiling.
• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Access Road concerning a stolen trailer.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street after someone threw a rock through a window.
• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to Walmart, on Leonardwood Drive, after someone flattened a tire on a vehicle.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone broke into the caller’s apartment and stole property.
• At 4:23 p.m., officers were called to Woodforest National Bank, on Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft from an account.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a person throwing rocks at a vacant restaurant.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on U.S. 127, for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to American Way after someone flattened a tire on the caller’s vehicle.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers were called to Willowcrest Drive after the caller’s mother hit her in the face.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, for a report of shots being fired.
Saturday
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to Smoot Lane after a transmission was stolen from a truck.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, on Leonardwood Drive, concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Sleepy Hollow Drive after someone broke into a storage unit during the night.
• At 2:21 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after a juvenile ran away. The child was located and returned home.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, on Marlowe Court, concerning a person holding a gun to another person’s head.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road after a sign was damaged.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to Alfa Drive for a report of smoke coming from a furnace. It was caused by an electrical malfunction.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Hibbett Sports, on U.S. 127, for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after a pair of jeans were taken from the laundry room.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road for a possible rape complaint.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a person threatening people with a gun.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One patient had a head wound.
Sunday
• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road for a burglary complaint.
• At 10:44 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on Versailles Road, concerning two people possible shoplifting items.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault.
• At 1:46 p.m., firefighters were called to Tierra Linda Drive for a possible carbon monoxide issue. Firefighters determined the water heater had failed.
• At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person along Interstate 64 holding a gun near exit 53. The subject was not located.
• At 10:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive concerning a possible bonfire. The fire was contained to a grill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.