blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:30 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive for a report of shots fired. 

• At 5:52 a.m., officers were called to Stevenson Drive concerning an assault. 

• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive after the caller found a bullet hole in a door and ceiling.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Access Road concerning a stolen trailer.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to Murrell Street after someone threw a rock through a window.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers were called to Walmart, on Leonardwood Drive, after someone flattened a tire on a vehicle.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone broke into the caller’s apartment and stole property.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers were called to Woodforest National Bank, on Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft from an account.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning a person throwing rocks at a vacant restaurant.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on U.S. 127, for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.

• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to American Way after someone flattened a tire on the caller’s vehicle.

• At 6:22 p.m., officers were called to Willowcrest Drive after the caller’s mother hit her in the face.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, for a report of shots being fired. 

Saturday

• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to Smoot Lane after a transmission was stolen from a truck.

• At 1:42 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, on Leonardwood Drive, concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Sleepy Hollow Drive after someone broke into a storage unit during the night.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers were called to Grandview Drive after a juvenile ran away. The child was located and returned home.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, on Marlowe Court, concerning a person holding a gun to another person’s head.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road after a sign was damaged.

• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to Alfa Drive for a report of smoke coming from a furnace. It was caused by an electrical malfunction.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Hibbett Sports, on U.S. 127, for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to Collins Lane after a pair of jeans were taken from the laundry room.

• At 5:49 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road for a possible rape complaint.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a person threatening people with a gun. 

• At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One patient had a head wound.

Sunday

• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Road for a burglary complaint.

• At 10:44 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General, on Versailles Road, concerning two people possible shoplifting items.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault.

• At 1:46 p.m., firefighters were called to Tierra Linda Drive for a possible carbon monoxide issue. Firefighters determined the water heater had failed.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person along Interstate 64 holding a gun near exit 53. The subject was not located.

• At 10:02 p.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive concerning a possible bonfire. The fire was contained to a grill.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription