The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 7:31 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Interstate 64.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a male stole a package on Sunday. The caller advised she saw the theft on her Ring doorbell.
• At 8:37 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving two sedans. One of the drivers was pulled from a vehicle by a bystander.
• At 10;26 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Sulphur Lick Road. A caller reported there were people “trespassing and cutting trees down.”
• At 10:56 a.m., officers took a theft report on Lewis Street.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One elderly male was in shock and complained of jaw pain.
• At 12:28 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Centennial Avenue near Freedom Drive.
• At 12:44 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 1:22 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motorcycle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female was complaining of head and arm pain.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a tenant was destroying property.
• At 2:01 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Owenton Road.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Pulliam Drive.
• At 7:05 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Bellepoint Avenue near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 8:38 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported that two males were trying to get in a back door. The caller advised the males then ran toward Wallace Avenue and were laughing.
• At 9:04 p.m., deputies took a theft report at EZ Car Connection on Versailles Road.
